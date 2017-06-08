MANATEE- Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria is visiting downtown Bradenton tomorrow morning to kick off the annual Reading With The Rays program.

The event will be held at the Downtown Central Library on Barcarrota Boulevard starting at 11 a m on Friday.

Reading with the Rays partners with the Suncoast Credit Union to encourage youngsters to read more during summer vacation and visit libraries before the next school year starts.

Kids that read 24 hours get two free tickets to an upcoming Rays game.