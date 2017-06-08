BRADENTON- Therapeutic Lifestyle Solutions is hoping to help as many patients with back pain as possible, using a spinal decompression table to pro–long or prevent surgery.

A year ago, Michael Harris was walking with a heavy limp in excruciating pain. “I was a mess,” he says.

After two back surgeries, he was heading towards a third on his neck. Then his doctors found Toya Crutchfield, the co-owner of Therapeutic Lifestyle Solutions.

Harris was treated with Russian stim, manual therapy, and the KDT Neural Flex Decompression Table. “We believe the mechanical problem is the disc,” says Crutchfield. “All back pain, all neck pain starts with the disc, because we’re all compressed between gravity and the ground.”

Simply put it defies gravity, and it starts in the water. “We use some very light weights and flotation devices so the person is completely out of gravity,” says Crutchfield. “They’re just kind of again hanging in the deep end to allow the tissue to start relaxing.”

Then the patient hops on the table. “You’re hooked up on both ends and you’re pulled from the middle basically,” says Crutchfield. “It is opening and closing every level of your spine.” Taking pressure off the nerve and sending the disc back in place.

For Harris, it’s the only solution aside from surgery. “Still not quite where I want to get as far as strength,” says Harris. “But I mean the overall help that I’ve gotten here is unbelievable.”

Even though he still has a minor limp, Harris is able to get out of bed every morning, and even go hiking with his daughter. “I think has been a real godsend,” he says.

For more information visit Therapeutic Lifestyle Solutions, located at 4702 Cortez Road West, in Bradenton.