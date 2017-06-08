The State Fire Marshall Office determined that a fire that caused significant damage to two Bradenton apartments has been ruled incendiary.

Just after 2 A.M. Thursday, Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a duplex fire at 51st Ave Dr. West. Units were on scene within 3 minutes and found a heavily involved fire. The fire was under control within 20 min. No one was injured, but there was heavy fire and water damage to the property. Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue Fire Marshall Eric Center says the State Fire Marshall was called to investigate.

“The investigation ended this morning,” Center said. “About 10 this morning it ended, and it was just determined that it was an intentionally set fire. There was sever damage inside, so the exact cause is not known, but it was an intentional fire.”

Center says the fire started in the closet, where there were no ignition sources. Two adult males requested assistance from the Red Cross.