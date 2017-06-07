The FBI and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest a Venice man for exploiting and defrauding a Venice couple.

According to Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, Estate attorney Adam Miller of Venice was arrested yesterday after search warrants were served at his home and business on harbor drive.

Investigators say Miller was a representative and power of attorney for the victim’s trust, and used his position to take money from his victims.

Miller was arrested for one count of exploitation of the elderly, and two counts of scheming to defraud

More charges are pending.