Sarasota – We’re living in a time of terror. Asking ourselves why acts of violence keep happening, but the bigger question may be: why are we becoming so desensitized and letting this become the norm?

A month of violence. First a terror explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

A week later, terror breaks out on the London Bridge as a van barrels into pedestrians, and suspects attack with knives.

The most recent: a workplace shooting by a former employee in Orlando.

“We live in this time where at least in America a lot of people are angry, and they’re angry about not having a future, an economic future,” says Clinical Psychologist Eddy Regnier.

Regnier says economic stress is the driving factor of violence. “While our government brags there’s job opportunities everywhere and the unemployment rate is so low, for many Americans that’s not real work,” says Regnier. “It’s part–time work, it’s minimum wage work.”

It’s not enough to raise a family or pay rent, which leads to frustration, anger, and terror. “It’s so common that we’re becoming desensitized to it which I think is a bit troublesome,” says Regnier.

Regnier says the only way to really stop the violence is to open up a line of communication, and he’s not talking about your cell phone. “Get to know your co-workers, talk to people, open up, make friends and make connections,” says Regnier. “That’s how we can identify those people who are in need and we can talk to them about getting some help.”

Above all, Regnier says we cannot let violence become the norm. “We should not run our lives in fear; you cannot do that, you can’t give into fear,” he says.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota High Graduate Hits 4 Home Runs In MLB Game
Next articleSarasota man arrested for holding a woman captive for nearly a week
Nicole Sommavilla
Nicole Sommavilla
http://snntv.com
Multimedia journalist Nicole Sommavilla is a recent graduate from Ithaca College. Nicole was born and raised in Westchester, New York before she made the move to Florida. Being new to area, she loves meeting people and exploring the Suncoast. In her free time Nicole enjoys working out, being with her friends and family, and exploring the natural lands that surround her. Nicole has always loved writing and storytelling, which is how she discovered her passion for news. If you have a story idea or a news tip, feel free to email her at nicole.sommavilla@snntv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter (@nesommavilla) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NicoleSommavillaNews) for updates!