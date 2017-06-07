Sarasota – We’re living in a time of terror. Asking ourselves why acts of violence keep happening, but the bigger question may be: why are we becoming so desensitized and letting this become the norm?

A month of violence. First a terror explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

A week later, terror breaks out on the London Bridge as a van barrels into pedestrians, and suspects attack with knives.

The most recent: a workplace shooting by a former employee in Orlando.

“We live in this time where at least in America a lot of people are angry, and they’re angry about not having a future, an economic future,” says Clinical Psychologist Eddy Regnier.

Regnier says economic stress is the driving factor of violence. “While our government brags there’s job opportunities everywhere and the unemployment rate is so low, for many Americans that’s not real work,” says Regnier. “It’s part–time work, it’s minimum wage work.”

It’s not enough to raise a family or pay rent, which leads to frustration, anger, and terror. “It’s so common that we’re becoming desensitized to it which I think is a bit troublesome,” says Regnier.

Regnier says the only way to really stop the violence is to open up a line of communication, and he’s not talking about your cell phone. “Get to know your co-workers, talk to people, open up, make friends and make connections,” says Regnier. “That’s how we can identify those people who are in need and we can talk to them about getting some help.”

Above all, Regnier says we cannot let violence become the norm. “We should not run our lives in fear; you cannot do that, you can’t give into fear,” he says.