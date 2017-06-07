SARASOTA COUNTY-A man is arrested in Sarasota after imprisoning and battering a woman in her own home for nearly a week.

The Sarasota county sheriff’s office arrested Isidro A. Espina–Aquino yesterday morning for domestic battery, false imprisonment, and violation of an injunction for protection.

Deputies responded to the 5400 block of stone haven lane in Sarasota, for what was originally reported as a disturbance.

Investigators determined that Espina–Aquino had forcibly restrained a female acquaintance within her own home since June 1, by tying her up and taping the interior door handles shut.

Espina–Aquino also forced the victim to ingest a Xanax pill and threatened to inject her with the pain killer dilaudid.

When Espina–Aquino fell asleep, the victim was able to free herself and escaped her own house but Espina–Aquino woke up and chased after her.

The victim made it to a neighbor’s house as Espina–Aquino grabbed her and tried to force her back to her home.

However, the neighbor was able to rescue the victim and pull her into their residence where they then called 911.