SARASOTA COUNTY- Sarasota high Alum Ryan “Scooter” Gennett is the first Cincinnati reds player to ever hit 4 home runs in a game.

Sarasota high Baseball coach, Clyde Metcalf says it was an incredible night for Scooter but not one that he saw coming.

“I’m kind of in awe really, it was incredible night for scooter, a night no one expected not a big home run guy.”

Joe Gennett, Scooter’s father says his family watches every game and saw his son struggling at the plate.

“For all the bad that was happening, now all of a sudden we start to see some positive happen for him,” says Gennett.

Tuesday night Scooter scored a RBI single in the 1st , then a grand slam in the 3rd and every time he was at bat the ball was gone. His older Sister Kristen Gennett says she really isn’t surprised this happened.

“It’s amazing but he’s a good kid , he plays the game the way it should be played, he plays hard , I’m surprised but then again I’m like if anyone’s going to do it it’s going to be him,” she says.

After his monumental game, Scooter was asked for one item to be featured in the Baseball Hall of fame in Cooperstown New York. He chose his SHOW bat, it’s his family’s company and a bat he uses in all his games.

Coach Metcalf says he’s happy for his former player.

“He’s a guy that’s worked real hard, hes got good power and good bat speed and its great to see him make his mark on the history of baseball,” says Metcalf