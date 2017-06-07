SARASOTA COUNTY-Nathan Benderson Park will be a busy venue for the upcoming 2017 U.S. Youth Rowing Championships.

The Sarasota Crew and other clubs were at the facility on Wednesday preparing for youth rowing’s prestigious title.

Sarasota Crew is the current state champion.

Overall, 154 clubs will be racing at Nathan Benderson Park this Friday through Sunday.

Executive director and head coach of Sarasota Crew Casey Galvanek says he doesn’t have to say much to his team because they know what is at stake.

“There’s typical people you gotta look out for but every year there is somebody that you’re not you don’t noticed comes out of the woodwork and puts the hurt on some people. It’s the ultimate event of the season what everybody strives for.”

Daily tickets for the event are ten dollars and a three day pass is available for 25 dollars.