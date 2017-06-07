The Ringling Museum is providing lots of laughs on the Suncoast this summer with their Summer Circus Series.

Comedic Daredevil Bello is returning to his hometown with the show “IncrediBello!” at the Historic Asolo Theater. Bello says the show will keep the audience on their edge of their seat with daring acts and lots of laughs.

“If people have seen Bello before and you enjoyed it,” Nock said. “Expect all new material, walking the high wire, the sway pole, all inside of this beautiful theater, but magic, illusions, quick change, new pieces of comedy.”

The Show is running from June 13th to July 29th and you can buy tickets online at The Ringling website.