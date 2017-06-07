SARASOTA- A craigslist add leads to the arrest of a man posing as a licensed contractor.

50-year-old Artemio Scott Aneuber was arrested after an undercover investigation.

He was posing as a licensed electrician under the fake company name Blue Monkey Electric.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Aneuber agreed to do receptacle work for 400 dollars.

The defendant was arrested and had two active warrants for forgery and falsely identifying himself as a contractor.

Detectives also found a small amount of cannabis inside his vehicle that Aneuber claimed was old.

Brian Davis owner of Davis Electrical Service, says it takes about six years to become a full-licensed electrician.

If work isn’t done correctly, the homeowners could lose their home to an electrical fire.

If the homeowner insurance company determines an unlicensed contractor did the electrical work, it could void the insurance company from paying for the damages.

Aneuber’s bond is set to 3,000 dollars for multiple charges from possession of cannabis to falsely identifying himself as a contractor.

