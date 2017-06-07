SARASOTA — A heated debate at the Sarasota County School Board meeting last night

The issue was a controversial proposal in Tallahassee to funnel more money to charter schools.

According to the Herald Tribune tensions rose when board member Shirley Brown solicited colleagues’ signatures on an appeal to Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Brown’s letter asked Scott to veto House Bill 7069 which, among other things, would require school districts to distribute capital property tax revenue to charter schools.

The bill awaits Scott’s decision, though it is widely thought that Scott plans to sign the measure as part of a deal on a state budget.

A special session on the budget, including school spending, starts today