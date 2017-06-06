SARASOTA – Gov. Rick Scott officially signed his budget for the state of Florida, vetoing funding for specific projects in the state. The USF Sarasota Manatee partnership with Mote Marine Lab happened to be one of them.

Terry Osborn, Interim Regional Chancellor of USFSM, said they created the program in 2012 while they were planning a biology curriculum for undergraduate students.

“We needed to have biology labs because we had not had them in the past, and so we reached out to Mote,” Osborn said, “and we developed this partnership to be able to provide those biology classes there at the Mote Marine Aquarium.”

The school has two programs involving Mote, but now, they’ve both been cut by Gov. Scott’s vetoes.

“So what it means is it’s approximately 14% cut to our budget,” Osborn said, “and it’s going to have a significant impact on our ability to continue to deliver these programs and partnership with Mote. We’re still committed to the partnership, and obviously were going to minimize the impact on our students.”

One of the programs includes students taking classes and labs at Mote Marine Lab, and the other involves undergraduate students conducting research with Mote staff.

Osborn says this partnership is part of the draw to the school.

“Yes, it absolutely is a strong part of our undergraduate program and in particular, our biology major,” Osborn said.

Now, USFSM’s focus is to minimize the impact on its students. As far as continuing the program, they’re not giving up.

We’ve had a significant outreach from the community, who has said that they are here to support us,” Osborn said. “We’re grateful for the legislative delegation as well, who’s done a wonderful job in supporting us in this process, people who have said, ‘We really need to support USF Sarasota Manatee because it’s our hometown university.’”