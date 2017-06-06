An arrest this afternoon in a Manatee County Stabbing we told you about earlier

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 24 year old Pierre Warren and charged him with Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing of Andrew Driggers last night.

It happened in 45-hundred block of 26th Street West

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s report, the warren recently moved out of a home there, but returned Monday night.

An argument took place outside the home and that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim Andrew Driggers and then fled the area.

Driggers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.