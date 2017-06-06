SARASOTA COUNTY-Southern rock fans get ready as a group of musicians perform here on the Suncoast.

Duane Betts son of Dickey Betts along with former band members of Great Southern and the Allman Brothers performed at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse in Sarasota Tuesday night.

Hundreds showed up for this all-star lineup to enjoy some great music.

Duane Betts says he has sat in on a song or two nightly with the Allman Brothers as a guitarist during his teenage years.

With the recent passing of Greg Allman, Betts explains what kind of impact he had.

“I feel like he had a natural way of connecting with common people through his songs. And the way he sang was just complete abandonment of any wall between what people thought of it.”

Duane Betts makes his home in Southern California and plays in a band called the Pistoleers.