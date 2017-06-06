Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Tampa if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, such as not being able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

You only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 8 to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.