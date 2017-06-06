What a night for the Reds’ Scooter Gennett.

After an RBI single in the 1st, Gennett hits a Grand Slam in the 3rd, a 2-run homer in the 4th, a solo homerun in the 6th, and then he adds another 2-run homer in the 8th.

Gennett goes 5 for 5, 4 HR, 10 RBI

Gennett is the first Reds player to ever hit 4 HR in a game, and is the 15th player in MLB’s Modern Era (17th all-time) to hit 4 HR’s in a game.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.