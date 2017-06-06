Before Flu season you get a flu vaccine, and soon you may be able to get a vaccine to prevent a common healthcare associated infection before a hospital stay.

Now a vaccine being developed to fight C. diff.

While recovering from surgery, or taking strong anti-biotics, your risk of developing C. diff is even higher.

“Clostridium Difficile is a bacteria that causes sometimes a really severe infection,” Dr. Swor said. “In your intestines, and people actually die from it or have serious complications from it.”

Close to half a million people every year develop a C. diff infection.

“Every other patient that I talk to about this, has someone I know that has C. diff,” Dr. Swor said. “So much more common than I ever realized.”

Dr. Michael Swor says patients in hospitals and nursing home residents are more at risk.

“You get the C. diff by means of hands to mouth; it’s transmitted from surfaces or other people.”

Physician Care Clinical Research is one of 200 institutions participating in the final stages of a clinical trial for a C-Diff Vaccine.

“This vaccine reduced the chance of C. diff if it’s in your body to cause disease,” Dr. Swor said. “At least makes if you get a disease, makes the infection less severe.”

It works almost like a flu vaccine.

“It doesn’t prevent you from getting C. diff in your body,” Dr. Swor said. “It prevents it from becoming a serious illness, so it is preventative.”

If you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the hospital bed, then the C. diff Vaccine might be right for you.

Right now they’re looking for patients 50 and older to participate in the trial.

“You have to be free of having ever had C. diff,” Dr. Swor said. “You have to have been in the hospital because that’s the stress factor that they’re looking for. And you have to have been on

antibiotic treatment.”

The FDA granted a fast-track for the clinical trial.

For information on participating in the Clinical trial visit Physician Care Clinical Research’s website or call (941) 954-2355.