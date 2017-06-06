SARASOTA — A Tampa man travels to Sarasota County to have sex with what he thought was a 12 year-old girl.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 27 year old Marcus Wilcox was charged for use of a computer to solicit a child to commit sex acts, and traveling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

On May 31st, an undercover detective received a text message from Wilcox through an online social media site. Wilcox initiated the conversation and arranged to meet.

He was aware the girl was a minor and traveled from Tampa to Sarasota where he was arrested.