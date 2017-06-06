SARASOTA—A Sarasota man is arrested for contracting without a license

After an undercover investigation, on Friday June 2nd, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Artemio Aneuber for falsely presenting himself as an electrical contractor and possession of marijuana.

Aneuber was advertising on Craigslist as a handyman and electrical contractor under a fictitious business name, Blue Monkey Electric.

Detectives positively identified Aneuber and learned that he had two outstanding warrants for forgery and falsely presenting himself as a Contractor.