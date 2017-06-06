PALMETTO- Event organizers are one step closer to having a half marathon on the Skyway bridge after the city of palmetto grants approval.

Shane Henry has been planning this event for the last 4 years.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to do a race on what would be the most unique running course in the state of Florida,” says Henry.

He says the idea came about very casually.

“We’re driving over the bridge, it looks awesome, and thought hey it would be awesome to do something on here,” he says.

The race, if approved would be on News years day starting at the southbound Skyway bridge and ending in Palmetto at the Blackstone park. Henry says he was excited after receiving approval from the city of Palmetto but now needs approval from the county.

“So what we are seeking from Manatee County is sign off on the event; to take responsibility for the event even though it would still be responsible the county needs to be one to communicate to Dot on our behalf,” says Henry.

A few residents I spoke to are excited and even want to participate.

“Actually it wouldn’t bother me, the marathon wouldn’t take that long, it’s a only a half marathon so I think it would be a fine idea , the bridge is beautiful, its one of my favorite spots, ” says Kathy Constance.

“It’s a great great thing . I would love to walk the Skyway bridge,” says Peter Curtis.