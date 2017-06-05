SARASOTA – June is National Pride Month and the LGBT community is growing. What was once a four letter term is now seven.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, “Maybe even the last 5 or 8 years some of the other letters were added,” says Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Clark West.

Now those letters include ‘QIA.’ “I stands for intersex, and A could either be asexual or sometimes people use it for allies.” West says the news letters are more inclusive, especially for those who don’t identify with gender.

‘Q’ means queer and can sometimes include the entire community, a word West says meant something completely different 20 years ago. “When I was growing up it was a very derogatory term,” says West. “Today I feel very empowered using the word queer because we’re reclaiming that word.”

That pride and power is why people identify, including Mason Fitzpatrick who started his transition two years ago. “It’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me because I don’t have to hide anymore,” he says.

Now when Fitzpatrick looks in the mirror, he finally sees himself. “It’s given me the ability to live on a platform and build a platform for myself where I can connect with other people,” he says.

Something West says is extremely important. “I’m proud to say that I’m a gay male and this is how God made me,” says West.

“What’s in my pants doesn’t identify me,” says Fitzpatrick. “Gender is not in your parts it’s in your brain, and that’s what people don’t understand.”