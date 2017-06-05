ORLANDO– Six people are dead in Orlando after a workplace shooting, including the shooter.

Orange county police say when deputies arrived they found three male employees and one female deceased. One other victim died at the hospital.

The suspect, 45-year-old former male employee was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities say the suspect was disgruntled after being fired in April.

The shootings happened at Fiamma Inc., which makes awnings for campers and other recreational vehicles.

