MANATEE COUNTY-The Suncoast mother who tried to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Rachael Leahy of Manatee County pleaded no contest for trying to hire someone to kill her ex–husband, David Leahy, back in 2016.

Leahy suggested that her ex–husband could die in a fire or drowning.

She also thought about having him kidnapped and taken into another country and made into a sex slave.

Investigators say Leahy provided payments to the undercover detective and told him that she was planning to leave the country so the murder could occur while she was gone.