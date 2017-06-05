Education funding is once again up for debate by legislators during a Special Session. Manatee County’s School Board and Superintendent were among the many that called for Governor Scott to Veto the education budget.

Governor Scott did veto the entire $20 billion K-12 funding program in the Budget, and Manatee County School District Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene is thanking him.

“Even though it was only a reduction of $27 per student,” Dr. Greene said. “For the School district of Manatee County that equated to a little over 1.5 million dollars that we would not receive.”

Dr. Greene says a budget increase is needed to help deal with rising costs.

“With the rising costs of health insurance,” Dr. Greene said. “And many other types of costs that are going up, such as gasoline, much of it are just trying to maintain what we have in our school district. It’s not about adding anything new.”

Dr. Greene says she’s also sent letters to local lawmakers asking them to reconsider the budget for the Florida Education Finance Program.

“Our hope is that the House and the Senate can come together and increase the amount of funding in the FEFP,” Dr. Green said. “I know the Governor is recommending $100 per student that would help us to work toward getting back to our funding levels before 2007.”

An increase in funding could mean a lot for students in the Manatee County School District.

“That would mean that we could put more money into the classroom,” Dr. Greene said. “It could mean that we could make sure our health insurance cost is not passed on to our employees, it could mean that many other things that we are trying to do in the school district, we can remain confident that it will remain in place.”

The Special session begins Wednesday in Tallahassee.