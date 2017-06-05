SARASOTA – The Southwest Florida Water Management District has imposed new water restrictions that limit watering your lawn to once a week.

However, this week, you may not have to water your lawn at all.

The Suncoast can expect to get upwards of four or five inches of rain this week.

SNN meteorologist Marco La Manno says this can alleviate the effects of a drought.

“It only needs to go up by less than an inch to beat the record for today, which is good news,” La Manno said, “considering the drought we’re in, it’s pretty deep.”

This is good news not just for lawns, but also for forests and wooded areas.

“Over the last week or two we’ve gotten several inches,” Patrick Mahoney, Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist, said. “And the fires that we’ve had, it’s helping putting them out. Less resources are having to be out there because of the rain, so it’s giving us a chance to breathe. It’s a welcome relief.”

More rain may also lead to lifted water restrictions.

“You’re only allowed to water your lawn with sprinklers one day a week, depending on your house or apartment number, and any place without a physical address or a number does it on Friday before 8 am or after 6 pm.. you can’t do it twice,” La Manno said.

For the rain to be beneficial, the timing has to be just right.

“The whole thing is getting too much too fast,” La Manno said. “Because if we received six inches of rain, within the next week, that’s great. You spread it out, average less than an inch of rain each day, and that helps put a dent in the drought.”

Getting all of the rain at once would create concern for flooding.

“But if you were to get six inches in one day, that’s going to be a considerable amount, too much too fast, the ground doesn’t really have enough time to soak in that moisture,” La Manno said. “We’re hoping we just receive a lot of beneficial rain and flooding is kept to a minimum.”

For details on water restrictions where you live, check out The Southwest Florida Water Management District website.