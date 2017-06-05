BRADENTON –The Coast Guard rescued six people Sunday night after their boat took on water near New Pass Inlet.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard at 6:50 Sunday, watch standers at Cortez Coast Guard station received a distress call from 57 year old Kevin Kost of Sarasota.

His 24-foot pontoon boat was sinking one mile west of new pass inlet a rescue craft arrived on scene at 7:20 and rescued all six people aboard.

The boat crew placed a beacon on the overturned vessel, which is still in the gulf, warning boaters to look out for the boat.

All six boaters were wearing their life jackets.