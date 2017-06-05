MANATEE COUNTY-After 21 Southwest Florida attorneys were disciplined.

Peter William Martin’s license was permanently revoked after about 200,000 dollars were misappropriated.
But it wasn’t his first being accused of misappropriating funds.

According to his attorney, David Armando Fernandez from Florida Trial Counsel Firm, his client had no idea his former employee Ashley was embezzling money until one of his clients never received payment even though the check was cashed.

According to Fernandez, the investigations lead them to his assistant Ashley.

Martin gave the employee the option to return the funds, but she disappeared and that’s when Martin reportedly called law enforcement.

“There was going to be a criminal investigation but she committed suicide,” says Fernandez.

The firm plans on keeping Martin as a paralegal.

Martin graduated from Notre Dame Law School and was admitted to the bar in 1973.

SHARE
Previous articlePride Month – a look at LGBTQIA
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.