MANATEE COUNTY-After 21 Southwest Florida attorneys were disciplined.

Peter William Martin’s license was permanently revoked after about 200,000 dollars were misappropriated.

But it wasn’t his first being accused of misappropriating funds.

According to his attorney, David Armando Fernandez from Florida Trial Counsel Firm, his client had no idea his former employee Ashley was embezzling money until one of his clients never received payment even though the check was cashed.

According to Fernandez, the investigations lead them to his assistant Ashley.

Martin gave the employee the option to return the funds, but she disappeared and that’s when Martin reportedly called law enforcement.

“There was going to be a criminal investigation but she committed suicide,” says Fernandez.

The firm plans on keeping Martin as a paralegal.

Martin graduated from Notre Dame Law School and was admitted to the bar in 1973.