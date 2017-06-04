SARASOTA – Imagine a room with soothing lights, a peaceful atmosphere and salt. Sarasota welcomes Salt of the Earth, a new salt therapy location offering natural remedies for those suffering from respiratory, dermatological disorders and more.

This is one sea of salt you’ll want to dive into.

The edge of Sarasota Bay brings no shortage of salt to the air we breathe. Imagine three tons of salt pause spreading across the floor, a sea in its own right.

Bare feet resting on pink Himalayan salt… This is salt therapy, a therapy alleviating symptoms such as allergies, asthma, ear and sinus infections, smoker’s cough and skin inflammations.

Salt of the Earth owner Dianna Manoogian first used this therapy with her own family. She explains how the salt, or sodium chloride, works.

“So when sodium chloride is ground super fine, it can reach the bottom of your lungs and act like a toothbrush basically to clean the inner sides of your lungs.”

Manoogian says the pink Himalayan salt has 84 trace minerals needed on a regular basis most are deficient in. It not only heals the lungs, but the skin. The salt bed allows the skin to absorb the heated salt, killing bacteria and reducing inflammation.

“So when salt is warmed, it ionizes the air, which also detoxes the body.”

A natural healing, exactly what Manoogian strives for.

“And this is a way for moms to care for their kids and for them to have clean air, healthy lungs without giving them syrups and cough medicines and things like that.”

She feels Sarasota will welcome this type of healing with open arms and open toes.

Salt of the Earth celebrated their grand opening Saturday, June 3rd. See below for special special discounts:

1. Head over to their Facebook and Instagram for contests to win free treatments.