SARASOTA – Just the name itself makes you want to lick your lips… Savor Sarasota. The culinary celebration began Thursday, June 1st, but there’s still plenty of time to surprise your taste buds.

For two weeks, locals and visitors have dozens of restaurants to try out, more than 70 to be exact, all in sarasota. Each offer unique menus with special prices and chances for food lovers to try out their new dishes.

Participating restaurants include Café Baci, Michael’s on East, Dry Dock Waterfront and Grill and Mattison’s 41. Several feature award-winning chefs such as Alan Laskowski, Paul Mattison and Wes Duval. They can all agree on one thing. This is the time to show the world the food sarasota is known for.

Dry Dock Waterfront and Grill assistant manager Kurt Disney says, “I think that Savor Sarasota gives people the chance to see and learn about places they might not even have known about and it gives us, as local restaurateurs, a chance to keep up with what our friends are doing as well.”

Disney says it’s all about giving back to the community. With over 70 restaurants to choose from, there’s no running out of options.

Visit here to find out which restaurants are participating.