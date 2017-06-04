SARASOTA COUNTY – Baseball is in the air here in Sarasota as one tournament is exposing the cream of the crop.

The Cal Ripken Classic finishes its single elimination for teams at the Miss Sarasota Softball Complex. Fans showed up to watch these players show off their baseball skills.

Over a hundred teams from all over Florida are participating from ages six up to 15. The tournament for the players will prepare them for the Recreation Park All-Stars which start next week.

“The reason I think it’s so special is with All–Stars, these teams the kids have to earn their way onto the All–Star team. And once they go and play in the official tournaments they have to win to advance,” says tournament director Roger Miller.

The winners of each bracket receive team trophies and individual medals.