SARASOTA – Temple Emanu-El hosted a pet blessing ceremony Sunday, June 5th.

Pets of all varieties and their owners gathered in front of the temple where rabbis gave each pet an individual blessing.

Rabbi Elaine Glickman says this is common in the Jewish tradition.

“We learn about the importance of taking care of animals on our Sabbath. The idea that animals are important, that animals are significant is something very important to us as Jews, and as human beings, and we’re able to honor and celebrate that today.”

Glickman’s husband is the senior rabbi at the temple. He started the ceremony with a speech about the importance of animals to Judaism.

Temple Emanu-El hosts the only Jewish blessing of animals in the Sarasota – Manatee area.