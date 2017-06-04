SARASOTA – A man is dead after two trucks collide on Fruitville Road. According to the Sarasota Police Department, it happened near the intersection of Midwest Parkway shortly before 11 P.M. Saturday, June 3rd.

A Ford pickup truck pulled out onto Fruitville into the path of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, causing the vehicles to collide.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash remains under investigation.