SARASOTA COUNTY – What does it take to survive? It’s not easy when diagnosed with cancer-related illnesses, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up.

The American Cancer Society celebrated cancer survivors Saturday, June 4th, during the 30th anniversary of Cancer Survivors’ Day.

Cancer survivors wined, dined, and enjoyed musical entertainment at the Polo Grill in Lakewood Ranch. Spokesperson Dawn Moore says this was an all-volunteer effort.

“Just look around the room. People are so happy to be here. We have people that are here for the first time, but many people return year after year because it’s just a special day.”

The American Cancer Society is the largest voluntary health organization in the world, contributing to a 23% decline in cancer death rate in the United States over the past 20 years.