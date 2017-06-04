GEORGIA – Southern rocker Gregg Allman was supposed to perform on Saturday. Instead, hundreds came out to pay their respects at his funeral.

Allman’s family held an intimate and private funeral for the guitarist and songwriter but many fans were there anyway, looking on from a distance, mourning alongside his family and friends.

In fact, fans sat in the hot sun for hours just to say goodbye. Among those attending included former President Jimmy Carter, Allman’s ex-wife Cher and Sarasota resident Dickey Betts.

Allman will be buried in Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery where his brother Duane and bandmate Berry Oakley also rest.

Gregg Allman had been battling liver cancer.