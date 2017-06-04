SARASOTA – Crunch members give it their all during Hardcore 360. The boot-camp style class offers a full-body workout in just thirty minutes.

Crunch group fitness instructor Jenny Densmore says there’s 45 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest. Each round has a segment dedicated to cardio, strength and core conditioning. She says the interval training allows members to push it to the max.

“You tend to be able to workout a little bit harder with that, especially with the rest in between, and then you have your full potential and you can push a little harder with the rest in between.”

And what makes this class one-of-a-kind is the Step 360. It makes every exercise a bit more challenging, adding a balance element.

“It’s about feeling the body. It’s about taking it to what you can do because obviously when you are on the 360. You’re off balance, you’ve got rubber underneath you, so you’ve got to get that sense of balance.”

Densmore says the Step 360 keeps your core working throughout the entire class. It’s something Crunch member Nadia Partsch loves, especially with summer right around the corner.

“It’s getting the body ready for summer so you can wear your bikini… so obviously we are in Florida and we can’t hide under the clothes, so just feel good in your bathing suit.”

Densmore says you’re bound to get in a good workout no matter your fitness level. Plus, she says you can modify all of the exercises.

“You can take it as high as you want or as low as you want and still get a good workout.”