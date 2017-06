OKLAHOMA CITY – Florida softball is a household name in the Women’s College World Series, but after watching the tourney unfold from home last year, the Gators are back in the championship series.

The Gators got the win over the Washington Huskies Sunday, June 4th.

Senior Dalanie Gourley made her first career Women’s College World Series Start, only allowing two hits in the 5 to 2 win over the Huskies.

Gators will play either Oklahoma on Monday, June 5th, in the series opener.