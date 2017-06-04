SARASOTA – From one field to another, two Suncoast men open a new construction business off Orange Avenue in Downtown Sarasota. They credit their success in the office to their competitive background in sports.

When Lee Upshaw III played his last out of Major League Baseball, he knew he had to find a home in a different field.

“Not everybody becomes a Bryce Harper or a Buster Posey. Not everybody becomes these guys that make billions of dollars.”

So Upshaw decided to combat the construction business, starting his company, Ameuro, in Downtown Sarasota.

“You obviously hear athletes say all the time to get your education. It’s true. You need to have a plan B.”

He teamed up with another former pro athlete, Gabor Sztuska. Sztuska says his pro soccer background has molded his professional business career.

“That helps a lot, for everybody. I don’t know if it’s to be a better person, but it’s a different person.”

Residential and commercial construction is a new game, but Upshaw says it requires the same skills he used in baseball.

“It’s an athlete’s gift if you will, the competitiveness.”

Upshaw also has his father’s gift. The side-arm slinger pitched for the Atlanta Braves, helping the team win a division title in 1969. Upshaw credits the success of Ameuro to his dad, who made sure he had post baseball plans.

“I was very thankful for my father who had a very long career, to be able to come back and say you need to get your education, you need to do this this and this and guided me along that path instead of saying oh year you’re going to be an athlete you’re going to do this this and this because not many people make it.”

Upshaw says making it in the construction business still isn’t easy. But with a great business partner and a loving wife, Upshaw says he’s ready to help Suncoast residents overcome the obstacles of achieving their dream home.

“All the challenges in your life, whether it’s athletic, whether it’s business, whether it’s economic, those challenges make you. Make you into the person you become.”

Ameuro is located at 29 North Orange Avenue across from City Hall.