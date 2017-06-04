SARASOTA – We know people can see several benefits after getting a massage, but what about dogs?

When the art of massage meets man’s best friend, co-owner of Abundant Life Massage Education Jenifer Funk says, “It can help your bond with your dog. It can help you find any problem areas on them that you may not otherwise notice, so you can bring those to the attention of your vet.

The dogs aren’t the only ones enjoying it.

“It also can help reduce stress in both you and your dog. It’s very relaxing to massage your dog.”

Funk says the focus is on the technique.

“When you’re petting a dog, you’re not really paying attention, and your intention is just to run your hand along the dog.”

But with dog massaging, Funk says, “You have a very specific intention that you want to help them to relax, whether they’re anxious from thunderstorms or if they’re anxious from being around new people, if they’re just anxious in general, massage can really help to decrease the anxiety in them.”

It’s not necessarily a replacement for a trip to the vet, but it can help to relieve some pain. But you need to learn about your dog’s muscles and tendons and keep them in mind while you work.

“And if they have any injuries, massage can help to alleviate those injuries as well.”

People from out of state and even out of the country have traveled to Sarasota in the past few years to learn these techniques and to connect with their furry friends on a deeper level.

“Increase the communication level between you and your dog, and to increase just kind of the experience of being in the same place in the same time in the same world.”

Kneading, compression, muscle squeezing and skin rolling are all components of dog massaging. Funk encourages setting the tone with a quiet environment and words of encouragement to make sure your dog is as relaxed as possible. She said don’t work too quickly because massaging dogs is a time to relax, not just for them, but for their human companions too.

“Touching a dog or being around a dog lowers people’s blood pressure. It decreases their anxiety and it decreases a dog’s anxiety as well.”