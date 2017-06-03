BRADENTON – Two men suffer injuries in a two-vehicle accident late Friday, June 2nd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 11:20 P.M. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 57th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

The two vehicles were driving southbound on 15th Street East, when a Toyota Camry, driven by 33-year-old Victor Vargas, failed to stop in time. The Toyota Camry struck the right rear corner of car driven by 51-year-old Douglas Cutrona.

Vargas was transported to Blake Medical Center as a trauma alert with serious injuries. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Cutrona suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending.