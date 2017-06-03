LONDON – Police in Britain say the incidents at London Bridge and the busy Borough Market nearby on Saturday, June 3rd, have been declared as terrorist incidents.

Police say the incident at London bridge involved firearms, a car and knives. The first incident began at the bridge in the heart of London when police responded to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on the bridge.

Transport police said there are reports of multiple casualties from that incident.

Video from the scene showed police, ambulance vehicles and people being tended by medics on the side of the road.

In addition, police responded to a report of stabbings at Borough Market.

Police said a third incident, a stabbing, in the Vauxhall section of London, was not related to the other two.