SARASOTA COUNTY – If you are looking for a glimpse into the future one fair can provide that.

The Psychic Fair held its event Saturday at the Power One in downtown Venice.

Dozens showed up for tarot card readings, mediumship, and psychic readings.

The shop also sells crystals, stones, and incense

According to owner Tom Aimar he says the people love this event and his business’s aim is to make a difference in people’s lives.

“The neat thing about tarot card reading it’s not so much the cards that are giving the message. A lot of the people that are doing the cards are actually intuitive so they actually hear messages and so the cards are more of a confirmation for them.”

The Psychic Fair began in 2009 and hold events every first Saturday of the month.