SARASOTA – The globe celebrates World Oceans Day Thursday, but Sarasota got a head start this weekend.

Mote Marine Laboratory hosted their own World Oceans Day celebration. It’s a time to celebrate the ocean and to provide awareness regarding ocean conservation.

The Ocean Project reminds us oceans generate most of the oxygen we breathe, regulate our climate, provide food and clean the water we drink. They stress we can’t survive without the ocean so it’s important to protect it.

Mote held a give-a-thon, a way to donate to mote to continue their marine research. Marketing manager Sofie Wachtmeister says when you come learn for a day, you’re supporting the scientists.

“If you come to the aquarium and educate yourself, it’ll help you next time go to the beach, clean up some trash while you’re there or make sure to dispose of your own trash properly so you’re not hurting the oceans. So you’re learning, we’re helping you learn and you’re helping us help the oceans in return.”

Complementing Mote’s celebration, the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota Bay Watch held a cleanup of Ken Thompson Park and New Pass. SPD says they collected over three hundred pounds of items such as cast nets and other fishing gear.