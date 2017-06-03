BRADENTON – Lorena Lopez refuses to lose. But it’s strange seeing someone with a smile on her face 24/7 hate anything.

“I really value kindness, but of course you got to be tough, so I guess it’s a good balance.”

Her love for people, drive for excellence and passion for soccer is what her coach, Matt Paton, says makes her special.

“She goes about everything in life the right way and that’s why she’s successful.”

Her spirit is contagious.

“I feel like I help people get better, motivate them.”

Even bringing a different style of soccer to the states from Mexico City.

“It’s really different here. It’s more vertical and physical. In Mexico, it’s more technical.”

Her native soccer skills, now her secret weapon on the field.

“My technique from Mexico has really helped because it gives me more control of the ball.”

Lorena’s signed to play soccer at Louisianan Lafayette. Lorena says she stays after practice, puts in the extra reps and studies hard because it takes that to be the best.

“Yeah, of course it takes sacrifice to get there and yeah, there days we are exhausted, but it’s what I love and what I do.”