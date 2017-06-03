SARASOTA – Residents on the Suncoast chopped off their hair for a good cause.

The Hair Styling Center in Sarasota sponsored Locks of Love. The hair will be used to make custom hairpieces for children suffering from alopecia, or hair loss due to cancer treatments. Rose Zvonik says the children are our future and we should help them feel better in any way we can.

“Because it helps kids, it’s nice to give back to the community, because the community does a lot for us and like I said if its helping the kids I’ll do it,” says Zvonik.