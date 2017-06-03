MANATEE COUNTY – One fellow officer is an inspiration to his fellow co-workers.

Sean “Cappy” Cappiello suffered serious injuries from a car accident when he was on his way home from work in February. He was trapped in his car until firefighters arrived at the scene to cut him out.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and their spouses hosted an event titled Cappy’s Cause to raise money for Cappiello and his family. Hundreds showed up at Sutton park in Palmetto to show their support.

The 13-year veteran of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is not sure whether he will be able to go back to work.

“I’ve had so many people say I’m an inspiration you know that they are they were hurt. They know that they got through it I’d be able to get through it you know that they’ve helped me out you know by just talking to me giving me stories about their injuries,” said Cappiello.

Live music at this event was performed by James Cadman, Rebel Heart and the Dueling Pianos.