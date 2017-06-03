GEORGIA – Friends, family and fans say farewell to a legend. Gregg Allman’s funeral was held Saturday, June 3rd, in Macon, Georgia, a week after his passing.

Attendees included former President Jimmy Carter, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band and Sarasota resident Dickey Betts and ex-wife Cher.

The private ceremony was held at Snow’s Memorial Chapel. Fans wanting to pay their respects lined the street between the funeral home and Allman’s final resting place at Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery.

Allman is buried alongside his order brother, Duane, and fellow Allman Brothers Band member Berry Oakley.