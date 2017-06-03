FLORIDA – Governor Rick Scott announces license-free fishing opportunities for this weekend and next weekend.

Florida residents and visitors are able to go saltwater fishing license-free June 3rd and 4th and freshwater license-free fishing June 10th and 11th.

Governor Scott says license-free fishing weekends are the perfect opportunity for Floridians and visitors to see for themselves why Florida is known as the fishing capital of the world. He encourages everyone to take advantage.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hosts the four license-free fishing days, encouraging the conservation of Florida’s valuable natural resources.