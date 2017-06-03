SARASOTA – Dragons take over Nathan Benderson Park this weekend. It’s the 2017 Suncoast International Dragon Boat Festival.

Clubs raced in their 42-foot long canoes down the state of the art course in Sarasota.

Event organizer Jeri Millard says some competitors are competing to go to Hungary next year. Millard says dragon boat racing is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

It’s growing on the Suncoast with several club teams to choose from.

All proceeds from the weekend’s Dragon Boat Festival go toward ‘In The Pink’, a nonprofit serving women ,men and children with cancer in Sarasota.