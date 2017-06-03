PORT CHARLOTTE – Residents of Englewood are learning more about mental health and how it affects our youth.

“Our church has been impacted by a few of the suicides in the area,” says Kimberly Clark.

And one death by suicide is one to many. Clinical Social Worker, Sandi Currier is giving concerned parents, teachers and community members the skills necessary to help other in need.

“To see if we can get to these kids or adults prior to them actually dying,” says Currier.

Currier says the goal is to recognize the signs and to tell the difference because some of symptoms of anxiety or depression are similar to adolescent developmental behaviors.

“So it’s kind of being able to measure what is normal if you will, a regular type and what is something that might concern you that you might want to look at something else going on with them,” says Currier.

Kimberly Clark brought her daughter to get a better understanding and help others.

“For herself and for her friends, she’s got friends that are dealing with hard times as well, so that she’s able to help,” says Clark.

Clark says regardless if you feel hopeless or lonely, she wants every child to know one thing.

“They’re not alone, that there are people that they can talk to and get help even if just to be heard,” she says.

This was the first youth mental health training session Sandi held. She plans on holding another seminar in October.

For more information email Sandi Currier at sandi.currier@yourcharlotteschools.net.