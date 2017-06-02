The Sarasota Sailors were in their 8-A state semifinal game in Fort Meyers the sailors lost to the Hagerty Huskies 7-0.

Clyde Metcalf’s team had a tough time in all areas.

Pitcher Brooks Larson was tagged for 5 runs, in 2 and 2 thirds innings three of them in the first inning alone. Sarasota hitters could not figure out huskie starter Bailey Wendel, only managing 4 hits as Wendel went the distance for the complete game shutout.

Despite the tough day, it was still a wonderful season for the 8-A 2 region champs.